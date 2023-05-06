Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up about 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Brown & Brown worth $75,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,048,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,201,000 after buying an additional 52,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after buying an additional 284,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,405,000 after purchasing an additional 106,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

