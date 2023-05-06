Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTLGet Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,302 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.74% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $51,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA DSTL opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $957.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.99. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.