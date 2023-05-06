Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,302 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.74% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $51,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA DSTL opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $957.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.99. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

