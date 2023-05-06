Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $64,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10,055.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $386.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $391.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

