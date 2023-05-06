Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $42,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,165,000 after buying an additional 3,408,017 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after buying an additional 718,625 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,848,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after buying an additional 439,430 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,268,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,201,000 after buying an additional 281,141 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

NYSE:FND opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

