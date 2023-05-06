Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAC. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Macerich Price Performance

MAC stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Macerich has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 1,056.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 305,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 278,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Macerich by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

