M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $842.53

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 842.53 ($10.53) and traded as low as GBX 838 ($10.47). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 842 ($10.52), with a volume of 12,465 shares trading hands.

M.P. Evans Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £443.81 million, a P/E ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 852.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 842.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

M.P. Evans Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 30 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,077.67%.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

