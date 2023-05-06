Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Argus cut shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Down 19.3 %

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 134.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 87.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.