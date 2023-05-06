Lu Timothy Sells 10,000 Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $38.00 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

