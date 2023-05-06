LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.14 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 14% against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $95.39 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 883,096,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 820,457,140 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

