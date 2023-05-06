Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Takes $3.58 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.66. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

