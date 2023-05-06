Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 800 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after buying an additional 1,204,338 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 75.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,953,000 after buying an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE opened at $154.92 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

