Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 130,200 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,200 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after acquiring an additional 557,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,964 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,384,000 after acquiring an additional 133,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

