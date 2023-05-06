Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $348.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The stock has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

