Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $187.73 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.21 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

