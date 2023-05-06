Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $175.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.92. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

