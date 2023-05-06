Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ARE opened at $123.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.66. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $178.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.