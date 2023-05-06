Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in DTE Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $113.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

