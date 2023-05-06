Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,300 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after buying an additional 842,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after buying an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after buying an additional 534,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day moving average is $145.38. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

