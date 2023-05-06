Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Shares Up 1.3%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 38,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 62,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Lithium Chile Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Lithium Chile Company Profile



Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

