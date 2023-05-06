Lisk Hits One Day Volume of $16.96 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $136.20 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004013 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001030 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,025,187 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

