Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $131.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

