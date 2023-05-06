Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,856,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after buying an additional 324,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,785,000 after acquiring an additional 135,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

