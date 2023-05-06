Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $464.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.40. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

