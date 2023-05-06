Lincoln National Corp Purchases 7,089 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 190.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $154.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.87. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.