Lincoln National Corp Purchases 47,276 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,276 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 91.05%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.