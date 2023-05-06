Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $328.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.00. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $334.76.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

