Lincoln National Corp Has $1.53 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $113.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $112.90.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.