Lincoln National Corp Has $1.14 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $160,071,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,458,000 after buying an additional 139,101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $224.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $248.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

