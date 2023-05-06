Lincoln National Corp Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS opened at $89.86 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average is $94.98.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

