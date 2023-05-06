Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Announces Earnings Results

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39, Briefing.com reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-4.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$4.75 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.33. The company had a trading volume of 161,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,977. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,690,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,980 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 43,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 951.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

