Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.69. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 347,350 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

