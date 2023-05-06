Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.69. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 347,350 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.