Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.560-$1.640 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of LESL traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $10.92. 2,265,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,750. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

