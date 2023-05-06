Leslie Trigg Sells 40,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $674,400.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,015 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,445.40.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.85. 681,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,911. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $32.69.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 61.10% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Outset Medical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter worth $1,406,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 47.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

