Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$15.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.00 billion.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75. Leidos has a 12-month low of $78.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Read More

