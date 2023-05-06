LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
LCNB Stock Performance
LCNB traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $15.10. 20,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,075. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB
About LCNB
LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.
