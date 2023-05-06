LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

LCNB traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $15.10. 20,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,075. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in LCNB by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 526,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LCNB by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LCNB by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LCNB by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

