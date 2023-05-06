Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) PT Lowered to $11.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Shares of LAZY opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.74. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Lazydays will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 362,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,526,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,953,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,915,487.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,039,007 shares of company stock worth $12,818,066. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lazydays by 1,461.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

