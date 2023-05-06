Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) PT Lowered to $11.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.
Lazydays Stock Performance
Shares of LAZY opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.74. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $19.25.
Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Lazydays will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lazydays by 1,461.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.
Lazydays Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
