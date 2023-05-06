Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $178.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $180.81 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,704.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 151,358 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

