Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,604,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,410,000 after buying an additional 34,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $17.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $529.76. 1,401,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

