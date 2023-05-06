Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.99 Per Share

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.9891 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31.

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.91. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

