Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) shares were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 26,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 244,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $981.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 281.48%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Featured Articles

