Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $100,954.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,313,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after acquiring an additional 239,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after buying an additional 656,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,038,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,036,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,925,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

