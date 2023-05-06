Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.57. Koss has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Koss by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

