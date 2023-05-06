Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Announces Earnings Results

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.