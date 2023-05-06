Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 368,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after acquiring an additional 310,337 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KTB opened at $41.01 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

