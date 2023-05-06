Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.29 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $42.29 million and $1.29 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00124542 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00046255 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00030919 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000866 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars.

