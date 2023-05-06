KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,321 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of KLA worth $217,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 3.3 %

KLA stock opened at $385.66 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.31.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,924 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,866 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

