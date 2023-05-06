Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.52

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $6.26. Kingfisher shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 40,098 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 230 ($2.87) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.50.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.