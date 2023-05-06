Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Kindred Group plc (OTC:KNDGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kindred Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kindred Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Kindred Group plc operates an online gambling business primarily in Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; poker; casino and games; and bingo through various brands, such as the 32 Red, bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Storspelare, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.

