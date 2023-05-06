Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) is EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII L.P.’s Largest Position

EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII L.P. decreased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,541,914 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 702,050 shares during the period. Kimbell Royalty Partners accounts for approximately 49.9% of EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII L.P. owned approximately 6.93% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $75,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at about $8,526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 458.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 119,283 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE KRP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 281,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,483. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.79 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 47.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KRP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.