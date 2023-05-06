KeyCorp Boosts Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $70.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OMCL. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.22.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -162.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $125.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

